









Jewelry on vacation. Indeed, with the thought of the places to visit, seas and cities, and not just in summer. Maison Marie Mas has decided to combine the favorite locations of the designer and founder, Marie Cabirou, with jewelry. The result is the Summer Splash collection, which aims to evoke those places. The chosen destinations are three: Morocco, Greece and the Netherlands. The drop shape also returns in the necklaces, used by the jewels that are among the most requested of the Parisian Maison from the necklaces of the Summer Swinging Stones collection, but with new color ideas.



Carnelian paired with mother-of-pearl on 18-karat yellow gold, for example, are inspired by the sunsets in the Moroccan deserts. The blue of lapis lazuli and turquoise on 18-karat white gold, on the other hand, bring to mind the architecture of Santorini, Greece. And the delicate shades of 18-karat rose gold, pink opal and white mother-of-pearl are inspired by the Dutch tulip garments.