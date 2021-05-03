Giorgio Visconti’s stars with Luce











Periodically Giorgio Visconti sees a Luce (light). A collection with this name, in fact, has been revived over the years. The last time was in 2018. Now it is the turn of the 2021 version of Light and this time it is a starlight. Of course, these are not only the same jewels, but pieces that maintain the original style with the addition of some variations. But it must be added that Luce is a reality, an enlarged series of jewelry lines, each of which has a specific name. In all there are 22 lines, all with a soft and wearable design, and all with a name that refers to a star or a constellation.



Even in the vastness of the proposals there is a common thread: white gold and rosé gold, with small brilliant-cut diamonds, but also semi-precious stones that play on black and white, such as onyx and kogolong, in addition to pearls. The style remains completely identical to the equally maxi collection presented three years ago, with rounded shapes that support the surface of the body, for example with large rings with a rounded volume or in sinuous pendants. For the sake of completeness, here are the names of the 22 lines of the Luce collection: Sirius, Vega, Antares, Lyra, Polaris, Mizar, Libra, Isida, Virgo, Mira, Izar, Polis, Perseo, Cignus, Atria, Gemini, Vela, Audra, Electra, Miram, Aries, Alya.