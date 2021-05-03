The fragile nature of Tous











Everyone agrees that the environment is a precious asset and must be protected. Everyone is in favor of curbing climate change. Everyone agrees on the protection of endangered species. Because nature is fragile. This concept is also recognized by Tous, a popular jewelry brand from Barcelona with over 400 stores around the world (as well as online) and in cities such as New York, Paris, Moscow, Milan and Tokyo. The new Tous collection, in fact, is called Fragile Nature and, as the name indicates, inspires a warning for the delicate ecological balance. The collection is entirely made of vermeil (silver with gold patina), or silver, with the addition in some cases of semi-precious stones, such as malachite, carnelian, topaz, magnesite, amethyst or freshwater pearls.



The combination of silver and gold patina also allows to keep prices at very low levels. Tous, among other things, has just turned 100 years old: it was born in 1920 thanks to Salvador Tous Blavi and his wife Teresa Ponsa Mas. But the success in style began in the 1960s with Salvador Tous, the founder’s son, who together with his wife Rosa Oriol designed lively and continuously renewed jewelry collections at affordable prices.

La combinazione argento più patina in oro permette anche di mantenere i prezzi a livelli molto contenuti. Tous, tra l’altro, ha appena girato la boa dei cento anni: è nata nel 1920 per merito di Salvador Tous Blavi e di sua moglie Teresa Ponsa Mas. Ma il successo in grande stile è iniziato negli anni Sessanta con Salvador Tous, figlio del fondatore, che assieme alla moglie Rosa Oriol ha progettato collezioni di gioielli vivaci e continuamente rinnovate, a prezzi contenuti.