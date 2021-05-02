The lucky charms of Marlo Laz











Manhattan, the heart of New York, pulsates with ideas even in the world of jewelry: one of the new brands is Marlo Laz, a brand founded by designer Jesse Marlo Lazowski in 2014. She discovered the charm of jewelry at the age of 13, she says, when she was given a bow brooch with pink rubies and diamonds that had belonged to her grandmother, Miriam. But it must be added that her aunt traded in antique jewels. Not only that: her passion for jewelry design blossomed in Jaipur, India, where she worked with a team of artisans, designing and supervising the production of what would become her first jewelry collection. In New York, however, she attended the Gemology Institute of America.



In any case, she has chosen to interpret jewels in the most ancient way possible: as talismans, which are the ancestral origin of jewelry. But they are rather cheerful talismans, like the series of porte bonheur pendants, that is, brings happiness. The French-style touch, on the other hand, is emphasized in the Maison’s self-definition: jewelry for bon-vivants with a bohémien spirit. The jewels are in 14-karat gold, with the inclusion of small diamonds or precious stones.













