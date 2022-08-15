









Ronny Totah, one of the two organizers of GemGèneve together with Thomas Faerber, announced it last April: “GemGenève is like a wedding planner for exhibitors. If they want us to schedule two editions a year, we will. We have already received requests for a fair in November of this year ”. The confirmation arrived in mid-August: GemGèneve autumn edition will take place. Last year the appointment with vintage jewelry, avant-garde design and precious gems in the Swiss city was set in November due to the restrictions due to the covid, which had blocked the spring edition. This year, however, the double event, after the one in May, is simply the response to market demands.



“We originally planned to hold only one edition, in May 2022. Following calls from our exhibitors, we decided to organize a second edition in autumn 2022 in Geneva, but this should not become standard practice in the future,” says Ronny. Tota. The new edition of GemGèneve will be held from Thursday 3 to Sunday 6 November at the Palexpo in Geneva and will coincide with the great autumn auctions of the Geneva Luxury Week. In addition to the presence of exhibitors, side events are scheduled. But, of course, business remains the focus. The numbers measure the weight of this deliberately selective event: the first edition, in 2018, had 147 exhibitors and 3,206 visitors. The following year 210 exhibitors and 3,474 visitors. In 2021, autumn edition with problems of post covid restrictions, 120 exhibitors and 2,757 visitors, last May 201 exhibitors and 3,302 visitors. The visits are actually many more if you count those who attended the fair for several days.For this edition, which this time will be held in pavilion 6 (usually it is 7), the organizers have also imagined a new scenography, very different from the previous editions and “adapted to the place”. The layout of the room is more squared, less elongated, requires more central spaces that should appeal to more participants and visitors. It will also be an opportunity to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Fondation Igor Carl Fabergé, which this year turns 40, will celebrate its anniversary during the fair and is preparing a beautiful exhibition of exceptional pieces by the famous jeweler of the Tsars. The Foundation will present a range of pieces representing the vast experience of Carl Fabergé and his skilled artisans, ranging from imperial eggs to objets de vertu, testifying to the elegance of his work.Nadège Totah is once again entrusted with the Emerging Talents area, dedicated to young designers. Among the recent discoveries, in particular, a young self-taught multidisciplinary artist-jeweler who will be presented for the first time at the GemGenève: Wallis Hong, born in China, lives in Spain. Among the new emerging talents also Serendipity Jewelery, created in 2017 in Paris by Christine Chan, and the Vincent Michel jewelery workshop, which offers sur mesure jewelery as well as an exclusive high jewelery collection made up of unique pieces that blend aesthetics, sometimes poetic, and technique. GemGenève will also include the Designer Vivarium for this edition. Tenzo is back, together with the stand of Ukrainian jewelers Strong & Precious, already present in May. An entire space will be dedicated to the art of micromosaic, with a “big surprise” announced.