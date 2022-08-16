









Canadian, with a degree in Architecture, numerous experiences in the construction and design sectors, Nathalie Jean moved to Milan about thirty years ago and opened a boutique in the city center. Since 1998, her jewelry collections have been presented and sold at Dieci Corso Como in Milan and Seoul, Nilufar gallery in Milan, Donna Karan flagship store in New York, Adelaide in Tokyo, Ronce Noire gallery in Paris. She has not forgotten her training as an architect: she worked at the Sottsass Associates studio in Milan and oversaw product design and interior architecture projects, which have been featured in numerous books, magazines and magazines on architecture, design and fashion. .



You have also collaborated with luxury brands such as Montblanc, Damiani, Christofle, Swarovski. But she mostly designs jewelry for her own brand. His design pieces and her jewels are included in the permanent collections of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, the Chicago Athenaeum, the Museum of Fine Arts and the Canadian Center for Architecture in Montreal. But, of course, she mainly deals with her jewelry brand: they have an original style, they are similar to fruits made of gold and precious stones together with colored gems such as amethyst and tourmaline.