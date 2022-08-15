









The model is that of Avon, the door-to-door cosmetics company, but with Stella & Dot jewels it’s much more fun. Of course, thanks to the product, but also because she transformed the seller as if she were a protagonist of Sex and the City, she renamed her ambassador and the demonstrations are called trunk shows, that is itinerant collections, borrowing the language of fashion. . Technology then did the rest: iPad and tablet as support and a platform to inform and train those who collaborate. Bracelets, earrings and rings created by an internal team, with a quality superior to low cost fast fashion, and more accessible than the gems closed in the windows of traditional jewelers, sold with that personal touch that is missing in fashion stores. And also to Amazon.



This is the idea of ​​Jessica Herrin, who founded the company in 2007, had a turnover of $ 33 million two years later and has continued to grow. Today it has thousands of sellers, indeed ambassadors, in the United States, Canada, England, Ireland, Germany and even in France, who earn 20-40% on sales. Many use the sale of jewelry as seasonal or temporary work: it is very popular with teachers and nurses, but what seems to conquer all women is the flexibility in organizing work and earning. Statistics show that half of the stylist-salespeople organize an in-house trunk show per month and at least eight out of ten people who attend are on their first purchase with Stella & Dot. Hence a great potential to be exploited with other products: the idea is to expand the range of accessories, without changing the social sales method.