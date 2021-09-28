









The word downsizing is the one that runs the most on operators’ lips. Gold/Italy, an international workshop that aims to bring together the offer of the best Made in Italy goldsmiths of selected manufacturing companies of the Italian gold districts and the international demand from the main outlet markets of Made in Italy production, also jumps the 2021 edition.



The three days organized by Italian Exhibition Group in Arezzo, the Italian capital of gold processing, does not return due, in essence, to the still unconcluded pandemic emergency, which slows down movements, especially those at an international level, in particular those of Asian and American buyers. In place of Gold / Italy, in mid-November, a summit with the leaders of the jewelery and goldsmith sector will be held in collaboration with the Municipality and the relevant trade associations. Objective: to discuss the strategies in this relaunch phase. Obviously it is not the same thing, but one must make a virtue of necessity.