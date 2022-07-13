









Aladdin is a character who is part of the folk tales in the East. The best known is the one contained in the Thousand and One Nights, although not everyone knows that the fable with the 40 thieves was not part of the original text, but was added to the collection by the Frenchman Antoine Galland, who transcribed a folk tale by the narrator Syrian Maronite Hanna Diyab. All this magic serves to introduce Aladdin, a ring that is part of Vhernier’s Trasparenze line.



The novelty is that new earrings are added to the collection. The jewels, rings and earrings, are made of rose gold, with jade, lapis lazuli, turquoise or mother of pearl, associated with rock crystal. The processing makes the jewel opaque and semi-transparent. But, alongside the refined proposal of materials, the jewels of the collection stand out for their clean, soft, delicate design, in perfect Vhernier style, a Maison that is famous for its jewels suitable for women with a sophisticated taste.