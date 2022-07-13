









Pharaohs, pyramids, sphinx: ancient Egypt is a myth. And diamonds are also a myth, companions desired by women. A myth among myths, Valérie Messika has decided to combine the Egyptian atmosphere with high-end diamond-based jewelry, which is the specialty of the Parisian Maison. The result is called Beyond the Light. It is a collection of high jewelry that the French designer defines retro-futuristic, an effective oxymoron to describe a collection that has its apex in Akh-Ba-Ka an incredible set with a design intrinsically inspired by the mythology and style of ancient Egypt. and its sacred scarabs, made of diamonds and white gold.



Attention, this is an exceptional set, which includes 15 diamonds cut from the same gem, a rough diamond of 110 carats discovered in the Lucara mine, in Botswana. All 15 diamonds obtained from that single stone are gathered in the same set: a rather extraordinary fact. Among all, there is a diamond with the highest purity, color D, and with a weight of 33 carats. Messika’s set also includes earrings and ring.



Ancient Egypt was a civilization that continues to fascinate all generations and cultures. It gives off a mystery, an almost magical aura that evokes eternity. It is also a world that infuses a powerful and inspiring spirituality.

Valérie Messika

An explanation has also been added to the name of the main set of the collection. In ancient Egyptian mythology, Ka symbolizes life energy and Ba represents transformation to the afterlife. From the union of these forces comes Akh, the transfiguration of a person towards the light. The word Akh-Ba-Ka therefore indicates transcendence. But it also means a great work of high jewelery. The necklace uses 2,550 diamonds, for a total of 71.49 carats. At the center of the necklace, the 33-carat cushion-cut diamond is inserted by a play of pendants. the wings of the beetle embrace the entire front part of the jewel and the other diamonds, some of which with fancy cuts.













