









One year after its debut in the fine jewelry category, the Spanish brand PdPaola is expanding its collection, which uses 95% of the jewels in the collection of recycled gold. Combined with 18-karat gold, they are lab grown diamonds, that is, created by man through complicated procedures, but from a chemical point of view very similar to those extracted from the earth. With the second release of the PdPaola collection, it introduced rigid bracelets, solid gold chain necklaces and ear piercings, again with diamonds.



The idea of ​​adding a higher level collection to affordable jewels must have been appreciated by buyers, given that the Maison expects to increase its turnover, which in 2021 was almost 30 million euros. The brand expects to close 2022 with a turnover of 52 million and, in addition, announces that it will continue to focus on its international expansion with the opening of new stores and flagship stores. PdPaola jewels are now available in 2,000 points of sale in ten international markets through its wholesale system. Together with the turnover, the number of employees also increased (+ 30%) which exceeded 80 units, 74% of whom are women.