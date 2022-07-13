ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — July 13, 2022 at 4:00 am

PdPaola extends the fine jewelry collection




One year after its debut in the fine jewelry category, the Spanish brand PdPaola is expanding its collection, which uses 95% of the jewels in the collection of recycled gold. Combined with 18-karat gold, they are lab grown diamonds, that is, created by man through complicated procedures, but from a chemical point of view very similar to those extracted from the earth. With the second release of the PdPaola collection, it introduced rigid bracelets, solid gold chain necklaces and ear piercings, again with diamonds.

Gioielli per il piercing di PdPaola
Gioielli per il piercing di PdPaola

The idea of ​​adding a higher level collection to affordable jewels must have been appreciated by buyers, given that the Maison expects to increase its turnover, which in 2021 was almost 30 million euros. The brand expects to close 2022 with a turnover of 52 million and, in addition, announces that it will continue to focus on its international expansion with the opening of new stores and flagship stores. PdPaola jewels are now available in 2,000 points of sale in ten international markets through its wholesale system. Together with the turnover, the number of employees also increased (+ 30%) which exceeded 80 units, 74% of whom are women.

Anello con solitaire lab grown
Anello con solitaire lab grown
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti sintetici
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti sintetici
Borchie per piercing
Borchie per piercing
Collane con punto luce
Collane con punto luce
Anello in oro rosa e bianco con diamanti lab grown
Anello in oro rosa e bianco con diamanti lab grown

Bracciali in oro riciclato
Bracciali in oro riciclato







