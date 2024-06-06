It is the most anticipated competition of the year: the Couture Design Awards awards prizes that are a medal (and good publicity) for jewelry brands. There are many prizes: there are 20 categories in the competition and for each there is a winner, but also a mention for second and third place, as in athletics competitions. The winners are determined by a jury of five experts (two retailers, two journalists and a designer). This year’s judges were Alexandra Lippin of Elyse Walker; Amy Lane of Bergdorf Goodman; Archana Thani, jewelery curator and journalist; Tracey Ellison of The Diamond Girl and Italian designer Marco Bicego. Here are the 2024 winners

Best in Gold

The winner was the Parisian brand Rainbow K. In second place was Pamela Zamore and in third place was the Hargreaves Stockholm brand.



Best in Bridal

In first place Design Atelier by Vanessa Fernandez Studio. The second place finalist was Gumuchian and third place went to Jade Trau.



Best in Colored Gemstones Below $40,000 Retail

Maison Renna ranked first, while Ananya came in second place, and Alexander Laut came in third place.



Best in Colored Gemstones Above $40,000 Retail

The winner of the award was Tabayer. In second place was BP de Silva jewellery, in third place was Chantecler Capri.



Best in Haute Couture

The Turkish designer, six-time winner of the Couture Design Award, Sevan Bicakci, was awarded. Cicada is the second place finalist and Francesca Villa was the third place finalist.



Best in Diamonds Below $40,000 Retail

Ondyn was the winner of the category, with Roberto Demeglio in second place and Studio Renn in third.



Best in Diamonds Above $40,000 Retail

In first place Gismondi 1754 with the Fenice necklace. In second place another Italian, Busatti 1947, while the third place finalist was the Lebanese brand Yeprem.



Best in Platinum

Eva Fehren of New York rose to first place. Second place finalist Jade Ruzzo, third place Walters Faith.



Best in Pearls

The Italian Australian brand Autore Pearls was the winner of the category. Arunashi came in second place, with Leigh Maxwell Jewelry on the third step of the podium.



Best in Innovative

The American brand Sorellina won with a pendant in 18k yellow gold, diamonds and white sapphires. Brazilian Silvia Furmanovich in second place and ST Dupont in third place.



Best in Below $10,000 Retail

Ashaha took the podium, with second and third place finalists L’Atelier Nawbar and Capolavoro.



Best in Debuting

Italy’s Francesca Villa won, with Roberto Demeglio a finalist in second place and Joywith Jewelry in third.



Best in Editor’s Choice

Silvia Furmanovich received the greatest acclaim. In second place Luvor and in third place Rouvenat.



Best in People’s Choice

The mask, a jewel by Richard Wu, won the prize, with Chantecler Capri in second and Rosmundo in third place.

