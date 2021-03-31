









The jewels of the designer with many passions Fabrizio Riva ♦

Milan, the capital of the design and point to start Fabrizio Riva, long-time designers and not just jewelry. He has indeed worked for designers as well as for art projects and even cured the inclusion of jewelry at a resort in Dubai. In short, an eclectic Italian, perhaps with the creativity that characterized the Renaissance and the Humanism. In his lengthy curriculum, there are collaboration with Giancarlo Montebello and Niki de Saint Phalle for a jewelry collection, with Gabriele de Vecchi to silver accessories, with Redwall Group for jewelry to an accessory bags and Eleonora Fiorani for a project of anthropology and semiotics through the language of jewelry.

Again: he designed jewels and watches with Nina Ricci, care the edition of Notebook trends Arabia to the World Gold Council, coordinates for the Bliss by Damiani jewelry line, then he created a collection of jewelry for wedding dresses for the fashion designer Elisabetta Polignano, and to redesign jewelry crafted by African production … On its website the list of his works is longer and more detailed. Here, however, we show some jewels of his collection: rings and earrings made with surfaces in gold, often oxidized, and pavé with white and colored diamonds, with the exception of some precious stone, like emeralds. Personal style there is everything, the quality also. Prices from thousand to 4000 euros.