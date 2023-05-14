Zancan on the bike with Mattia Guadagnini

Men’s jewelry is one of the big trends. The Venetian brand Zancan has been among the leaders in the category for years. Now the company led by Robertino Zancan, who is passionate about the world of motors, offers a line that combines jewelry and sport, combined ad hoc for the male audience. The collection is called MG101 and is the result of the collaboration between Zancan and Mattia Guadagnini, young promise of motocross, eight times Italian champion, European champion and world champion of the team trophy. Guadagnini competes in the MXGP world championship for the RedBull GasGas Factory Racing team and conquered the first podium of his career in the MXGP World Championship at Arroyomolinos in Spain.

The jewelry line has a defined minimalist and modern style. Rings, bracelets and necklaces are made of silver and natural stones, for example blue square-cut spinels set in a ring, with colors that recall those of the team, helmet and motorbike with which Mattia competes.



Guadagnini, 21 years old, born in Bassano del Grappa (Treviso), started racing motorcycles when he was about four years old guided by the passion transmitted by my father. At the age of seven the first ever more important competitions and championships. He won eight Italian championships, he was European and world junior 125 champion in 2019 and second in the 250 European championship 2020.