5 rules to match watch and bracelet

How to combine watch and bracelet? Here are five tips for wearing a perfect combination ♦ ︎

A watch is not always a clock. In fact, for women it is above all a jewel that, among other things, also marks the hours. But the first aspect that matters is that it must be beautiful, it matches the dress, is right for the occasion. It does not matter that the watch offers complicated combinations of dates and phases of the moon, that it can plunge into the deepest waters or be able to function as an Olympic time trial. Instead, the timepiece must be of excellent brand, have a pleasant shape and, possibly, arouse the envy of her friends.

Unfortunately, not all women pay attention to another detail: the combination of watch and jewelry, especially bracelets. That’s right: watch and bracelet are not twin brothers, they are children of different mothers. And they do not always match well. Here, then, some tips to correctly match watch and bracelets. With a warning: sometimes the rules can also be successfully transgressed.

1 Leave a wrist free

If you wear a watch on your left wrist, do not wear anything on your right arm. Focus your attention on just one point, instead of dispersing it a little here and there. The only concession: wear a chain on the other wrist, provided it is very, very thin.



2 Gold or silver?

No problem: the time when you could not bring a gold jewel with a silver one is over. It is no coincidence that there are jewels that are made of gold of different colors. So, it’s fine to wear a watch finished in gold with silver bracelets. As long as they are of high quality.

3 High and low

Once coherence was a rule: you could not wear a Cartier watch along with a cheap bracelet. Today it is no longer like that: even a Rolex can be paired with colored beads bracelets. The important thing is that the mix is fun.

4 Who is worth more?

Better an expensive bracelet and a cheap watch, or the reverse? The second hypothesis. The king is the clock, the main role on the stage of your wrist should be reserved for him.

5 Change the menu

Even your favorite dish, if you eat it every day, ends up no longer pleasing. It’s the same for jewels: if you have guessed a nice combination of watch and bracelets, it’s not a good reason to repeat it every day. Try to vary, even if the result will not always be perfect.















