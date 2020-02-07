Dreamboule rings multiply by three











New models, new dimensions, new objectives: the number of the most original and precious rings increases, those of Dreamboule. As its inventor, Beniamino Crocco explains, the goal has been to further widen the number of fans of the brand born in Milan. In addition to the maxi rings of 36 and 28 mm in diameter, Dreamboule now offers the Bubble Line, with a diameter of 16 mm.



The technique is always the same: 18-karat gold, a large scratch-resistant sapphire glass cabochon with a special liquid inside, the Dream Solution, which fills the hemisphere. It is a bubble inspired by those sold in tourist resorts, the boule de neige, with the snow falling when the souvenir is shaken. Even inside the rings there are different scenarios. Very precious. Words, animals, landscapes found in the transparent cabochon are made with top quality gems. Instead of artificial snow, specks of pure gold float. And all the diamonds of the Dremboule rings are VSI type, color G, next to stones such as sapphires, ruby ​​root, jade, rutilated quartz, mother of pearl, lava stone.



Certainly the Dreamboule rings are differents from the ordinary jewels, made thanks to Beniamino Crocco’s experience in the watchmaking world: his father, Carlo Crocco, was the founder of the Hublot brand, then sold to Lvmh in 2008. And he himself he has worked extensively in the sector of hands and dials. It is no coincidence that the Maison’s jewels are made in Switzerland: it is precisely the technology used for haute horlogerie that allows the birth of Dreamboule jewels.















