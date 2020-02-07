— February 7, 2020 at 4:25 pm

The jewels of the Sanremo Festival





As always, the Sanremo Festival is not only the greatest Italian singing competition, but also an outfit challenge. And jewelry. Here are some that have appeared on the stage of the Ariston theater.

Romina Carrisi
Romina Carrisi

One of the most popular brands was Damiani: Romina Power, for example, chose to wear the Mimosa collection: earrings, pendant and bracelet in the fancy version. A choice of style that was also followed by his daughter, Romina Carrisi, who sported the Damiani Emozioni parure, necklace, ring and earrings. Jewelry also for the presenter and artistic director of the festival, Amadeus, who wore Nuvolari cufflinks by Salvini, a brand of the Damiani group. The same brand also for Giovanna Civitillo, wife of Amadeus, with the earrings and the Constellations cross pendant in pink gold with diamonds combined with the Mistery ring in gold and diamonds. Damiani also for Alketa Vejsiu, TV star and host of very popular programs, chose for the dangling earrings of the Marrakesh collection and the Belle Epoque masterpiece ring for the first appearance, and parure, necklace, bracelet and earrings Damiani masterpiece from the Bocciolo collection for the second.

Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodriguez

The jewels of Georgina Rodriguez, partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, are by Pasquale Bruni. In particular, the model chose the Godess Garden necklace in pink gold, white diamonds, champagne diamonds and morganite, a ring from the Giardini Segreti collection in white gold and white diamonds, and a Giardino Zefiro & Flora ring in white gold, rose gold and white diamonds.

Simona Molinari
Simona Molinari

Bijoux, instead, for Simona Molinari, those by Ottaviani: chandelier earrings with crystals and rhinestones, and rings with cubic zirconia and pearls.

Alketa Vejsiu
Alketa Vejsiu
Amadeus
Amadeus
Giovanna Civitillo
Giovanna Civitillo
La collana Goddess Garden di Pasquale Bruni
La collana Goddess Garden di Pasquale Bruni







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *