The jewels of the Sanremo Festival











As always, the Sanremo Festival is not only the greatest Italian singing competition, but also an outfit challenge. And jewelry. Here are some that have appeared on the stage of the Ariston theater.

One of the most popular brands was Damiani: Romina Power, for example, chose to wear the Mimosa collection: earrings, pendant and bracelet in the fancy version. A choice of style that was also followed by his daughter, Romina Carrisi, who sported the Damiani Emozioni parure, necklace, ring and earrings. Jewelry also for the presenter and artistic director of the festival, Amadeus, who wore Nuvolari cufflinks by Salvini, a brand of the Damiani group. The same brand also for Giovanna Civitillo, wife of Amadeus, with the earrings and the Constellations cross pendant in pink gold with diamonds combined with the Mistery ring in gold and diamonds. Damiani also for Alketa Vejsiu, TV star and host of very popular programs, chose for the dangling earrings of the Marrakesh collection and the Belle Epoque masterpiece ring for the first appearance, and parure, necklace, bracelet and earrings Damiani masterpiece from the Bocciolo collection for the second.

The jewels of Georgina Rodriguez, partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, are by Pasquale Bruni. In particular, the model chose the Godess Garden necklace in pink gold, white diamonds, champagne diamonds and morganite, a ring from the Giardini Segreti collection in white gold and white diamonds, and a Giardino Zefiro & Flora ring in white gold, rose gold and white diamonds.

Bijoux, instead, for Simona Molinari, those by Ottaviani: chandelier earrings with crystals and rhinestones, and rings with cubic zirconia and pearls.














