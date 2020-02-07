Vanessa Pederzani’s jewels: scorpions and bats, but romantic











The family business was founded in Milan in 1947 and is a jewelry store in the center of the city: but in 2013 Vanessa Pederzani preferred to follow her path. Of course just in the jewelry sector, but in London. She buy the gemstones directly from (sustainable) mines in Brazil, Colombia, Thailand and India and assemble the gems with 18 carat gold. The result is jewels that alternate unusual subjects, such as scorpions, shark jaws, medieval helmets, bats. The collections are called, therefore, with names such as Dark Kingdom, The Dancing Scorpion, The Dangerous Kiss, The Beautiful Warrior.



Before expressing so much creativity, Vanessa gained experience in the jewelry departments of Sotheby’s in Milan and Christie’s in London. In 2016 she was invited by one of the largest jewelry companies in the world, the Chinese Chow Tai Fook, as a guest designer to create a bridal collection. And in 2019 she was the winner of the International Jewelery London Kickstart competition, as well as invited to the inaugural week of Milan’s jewels as part of the Artistar Jewels exhibition held at Palazzo Bovara in the eighteenth century in Milan.

















