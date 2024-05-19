New sale of fine jewels for Cambi Casa d’Aste on Tuesday 21 May 2024 at the headquarters in via San Marco 22, in Milan. Jewels and gems in the catalogue. The sale is divided into two rounds, morning and afternoon. In the first Cambi presents a collection of corals from different eras and origins. In the second (lots 116-406), jewels by Cartier, Buccellati, Van Cleef&Arpels and Bulgari are brought together. Among these, a refined clip with aquamarines and diamonds (lot 279, estimate 15,000 – 20,000 euros) and a douette brooch with diamonds for approximately 16/17,00 carats (lot 323, estimate 14,000-18,000 euros), both signed Cartier London.



Lot 281 is a refined diamond brooch with Ravasco hallmark (15,000-20,000 euros). There is also a ring with Burma sapphire of approximately 4.50 carats and diamonds (14,000-18,000 euros) and a selection of natural diamonds. Among these, lot 241, a type IIa D color navette cut diamond (30,000 – 38,000), lot 242, a large diamond of 12.57 carats, circular cut (60,000 – 80,000) and lot 243, a 6.64 carat gem, cut square with truncated corners (30,000 – 38,000). The lots can be viewed from Friday 17 November to Monday 20 May from 10:00 to 18:00 by appointment only at jewels@cambiaste.com.

