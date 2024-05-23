After the black week, in which Christie’s website was blocked (according to rumors due to a hacker attack), the auction house sees pink. It’s the color of a 10.20-carat fancy deep pink diamond called The Eden Rose, which will go on sale in New York during Luxury Week in June. The auction (11 June) follows that of the Magnificent Jewels and Rare Watches in Geneva which totaled around 80 million dollars. And it precedes the Magnificent Jewels sale in Hong Kong on May 27.



The stone, which has a round brilliant cut, unusual for natural colored diamonds, is expected to sell for between $9 million and $12 million. According to Christie’s, the stone is the most significant fancy deep pink stone of its kind to come to auction in more than a decade. In 2012, a buyer paid $17.4 million for the 12.04-carat The Martian Pink diamond at a Christie’s jewelry auction in Hong Kong.

The Eden Rose has never been offered at auction, and we are proud to present a jewel of its unrivaled caliber for the first time this June in New York.

Rahul Kadakia, international jewelry manager at Christie’s