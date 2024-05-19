Jewelery and video games: a marriage that is not just virtual. Icelandic designer Guðbjörg Kristín Ingvarsdóttir, founder of the Aurum brand, worked closely with Xbox and Ninja Theory to create a custom jewelery headpiece for Baft award-winning actress Melina Juergens, who plays Senua, the main character of Senua’s Saga : Hellblade II. Ninja Theory’s video game is the sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and follows the Celtic warrior Senua, who returns on a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland.



Both Aaurom by Guðbjörg and Ninja Theory, through jewelry and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II respectively, have used their creativity to celebrate the special characteristics of Icelandic culture and landscape: nature, lava, black sand and fire. Aurum wanted to create a headdress with 10th century Viking materials and techniques, vaguely reminiscent of the iconic leather headdress Senua wears in the game. The piece is made of hammered oxidized silver, assembled through layers of sea eagle wings, in reference to the mythological Norse guardian spirits, which the warriors of the time believed to be a symbol of protection.

We feel very privileged to have been chosen as the jewelery brand to create this unique jewel inspired by the Senua saga: Hellblade II. Being an Icelandic brand, our jewelery is inspired by Icelandic nature and the dramatic landscape of fire and ice. It was a pleasure working with Ninja Theory and Xbox to bring the projects to life. Our lead designer and goldsmith Guðbjörg Kristín Ingvarsdóttir created the custom headdress using materials inspired by Viking Iceland and its natural environment.

Karl Jóhann Jóhannsson, CEO and co-founder of Aurum



Additionally, Aaurum has created a range of handcrafted necklaces, delicate yet bold bronze pieces inspired by an in-game symbol. Fans can enter for a chance to win their own necklaces through a global giveaway hosted by Xbox on X (formerly Twitter).

