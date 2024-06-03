Over 3.8 million euros in turnover, 89% of lots sold, with a 166% revaluation of the base prices: the sale organized in Milan by Il Ponte Casa d’Aste was a success. The most important piece among those awarded was a 14.67-carat octagonal diamond ring by MarinaB, the top lot of the sale with 302,400 euros. Curiously, other Bulgari jewels were also at the top of buyers’ requests, starting with the bracelet and the two brooches sold for 252,000 and 220,500 euros respectively. Also by Bulgari, the earrings with diamonds and Burmese rubies sold for 75,600 euros.



Among the other most hotly contested pieces is the solitaire diamond ring weighing 7.90 carats. (126,000), the tubigas choker with four Corinthian Staters (113,400) and a yellow gold bag from the 1950s finished with diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies (50,400). Diamonds and colored gems are also in demand. A 3.75-carat fancy vivid yellow pear-shaped diamond was sold for 100,800 euros. A necklace in white gold and diamonds, embellished with an oval sapphire of 9.12 carats was sold for 88,200 euros, a ring in white gold with an oval sapphire of 12.00 carats for 81,900 and earrings by Boucheron adorned with diamonds and rubies for 32,760). Finally, the pendant earrings in white gold, small diamonds and natural saltwater pearls reached 44,100 euros.

