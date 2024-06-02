From Florence to Milan with success: the auction of jewels and watches of the Tuscan company Pandolfini (which celebrates a century in 2024), for the first time in the Lombard city, closed with a total of 5.7 million, 91% of the lots sold and one sold at 203% of the minimum estimates. More than 300 participants took part on the Pandolfini Live platform.

The auctions just concluded were very successful. For the first time Pandolfini has brought the Jewelery and Watch auctions to the Milanese capital at the headquarters in Via Manzoni, where we have been investing for some time now. An event which, already during the days of the exhibition, attracted dealers, collectors and enthusiasts from all over the world. Pietro De Bernardi, CEO of Pandolfini

The top lot was the white gold necklace with a pear-cut diamond of 14.96 caati sold for 351,600 euros. A solitaire ring in rose gold and a brilliant cut Fancy Slight Pink-Brown diamond of 9.89 carats was sold for 283,500 euros. The band ring with Kashmir sapphire and diamonds is in great demand (201.6009, the ring with cabochon cut Kashmir sapphire and diamonds was sold for 107,100 euros. Among the gems, a cushion-cut Colombian emerald of 5.48 carats stands out, sold for 88,200 euros and the flower-shaped ring with Ceylon sapphire and diamonds (47,880).

Particularly heated competition for a pair of Verdura earrings with pearls and diamonds, which from an estimate of 4,000-7,000 reached 47,880. Same fate also for a ring with Colombian emerald and diamonds which, after many bids, was sold for 45,360 euros starting from 3,500-5,500. A large flower-shaped brooch with natural pearl and diamonds more than tripled its high estimate to 94,500 euros.

A demi parure with onyx, pearls and emeralds by Bulgari reached 75,600 euros, a large ring with sapphire 50,400 and a ring with diamonds at 65,520. The Cartier London bracelet with Ceylon sapphires and diamonds sold for 65,520 euros. Among Rolex watches, it achieved the best prices: 201,600 euros for the 1985 yellow gold Rolex Daytona, 138,600 for the 1967 Rolex Daytona Paul Newman. Cartier also did well, with a 1991 Cartier London Tank Americain for 81,900, followed by the rare Cartier Paris Reverso dual time with yellow gold case, sold for 30,240. A classic Patek Philippe Nautilus in yellow gold from 2007 sold for 59,220 euros.