Precious stones, family affair: so Nadine Aysoy has returned to her passion of origin ♦ ︎

There is a whole jewelery category that was born literally surrounded by precious stones. The childhood experience, in short, has decided their destiny, favored it, and perhaps granted something more than others. It is part of this Nadine Aysoy patrol, born in the diamond world capital, Antwerp, in a family of precious stone traders. Her grandfather, PN Ferstenberg, was awarded the Belgian government with the title of Dean of the Diamond Industry. As a child, Nadine often visited her grandfather’s office and was fascinated by the stones. Yet, when she was 14, Nadine’s family moved to Switzerland.



Life has gone another way: Nadine graduated in a leading business school and started working as an investment banker in Zurich, then in New York, Los Angeles, then settling in London in 2003. But, she says, her passion for jewels has never diminished. In 2008, the designer returned to Switzerland, where she finally had the opportunity to realize her dream: drawing and making jewels. Thanks to a return to her roots: in Antwerp met gemstone experts, grandfather friends and acquaintances. An experience that has allowed Nadine Aysoy to enter the main door of the jewelery world.