Rosa Van Parys between architecture and jewelry




Often jewelers are inspired by architecture, especially for art deco jewels. But it is quite rare for a jeweler to also carry out the profession of architect. And this is precisely the story of Rosa Van Parys, who reached the final in the Best in Pearls category at the Couture Design Awards. Yet jewelry was not a casual choice nor a forced one. The Rosa Van Parys architecture and design studio was successful when she decided to launch her Maison in 2017 and her first high jewelery collection.

Collana con perla di Tahiti e perle Akoya, tsavoriti e zaffiri rosa
Collana con perla di Tahiti e perle Akoya, tsavoriti e zaffiri rosa

The Ecuador-born designer studied in Europe, graduated in architecture and in the United States from the Harvard Graduate School of Design and now lives and works in Westlake Village, a suburb north of Los Angeles. It goes without saying that her jewels retain an inspiration linked to geometry and architectural design. The focus, in fact, is on composition, balance, shape, symmetry and color. Pearls are a key element for the designer, who has also launched pieces of a line of men’s jewelry, which also includes elaborate dagger-shaped pendants. Also because, even though she designs jewelry, Rosa Van Parys has not abandoned the activity related to architecture: she, together with her husband, directs a ten-person studio.

Anello Anaconda, in oro giallo e brunito, tsavoriti, zaffiri rosa
Anello Anaconda, in oro giallo e brunito, tsavoriti, zaffiri rosa
Collana in oro giallo con perle Akoya
Collana in oro giallo con perle Akoya
Collana in oro giallo con pavé di diamanti
Collana in oro giallo con pavé di diamanti
Collana dedicata al tennis in oro giallo, con pavé di diamanti e di zaffiri rosa
Collana dedicata al tennis in oro giallo, con pavé di diamanti e di zaffiri rosa
Collana in oro giallo e brunito, perla di Tahiti, zaffiri rosa
Collana in oro giallo e brunito, perla di Tahiti, zaffiri rosa
Collana in oro giallo e brunito, perle di Tahiti, diamanti
Collana in oro giallo e brunito, perle di Tahiti, diamanti







