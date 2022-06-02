









How many things can you do with a paper clip? In an office several. But even in jewelry the shape of the clip can give life to many dreams. As in the case of the Clip collection launched just a year ago by Gismondi 1754 and which now arrives at the launch at the Couture in Las Vegas in a version of high jewelery. The shape is always the same: a double line in pink or white gold that folds back on itself and matches the end. In short, a soft but, above all, precious staple. Even in the ideal concept behind the collection: something that unites without losing the single individuality as it is (or should be) in couple relationships.



The new version, Clip High Jewelry, maintains the style of the Genoese Maison of ancient roots (as the name indicates), with the addition of precious stones such as white or fancy diamonds, emeralds and pink sapphires, offered in different combinations. Rings, bracelets and earrings are thus added to the flagships of the line, high jewelery necklaces and earrings presented months ago and with top-of-the-range prices (126,000 and 60,000 euros respectively). On the other hand, at the recent DJWE 2022 in Doha, the Genoese company concluded direct sales for 615,000 euros, including a gold and diamond ring for 240,000 euros, a set consisting of a necklace, earrings and a ring of 200,000 euros and a necklace from Abbraccio collection for 134,000 euros.