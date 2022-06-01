









Lived and departed from Africa, the continent where the most ancient traces of humanity were found, Ena Iro acclimatized in Geneva, where she synthesized exotic art, not only African, with Western taste and, above all, with a refined aesthetic. The ethnic inspiration led the young designer to the heights of a jewelry that is never banal, never predictable, never boring. But that doesn’t mean bizarre. The first collections of Ena Iro represented a unicum, like the rings and bracelets of the Torii collection, made with intricate precious weaves inspired by the African culture Punu grafted with Japanese aesthetics.



Years later, the designer takes advantage of her past experiences and proposes new jewels, which put large stones at the center, which accompany as many great ideas, with a style that is defined by the creator as ethereal but organic, simple but sophisticated, noble and elegant. Goals that are translated into practice by the new jewels that use titanium, with gems such as a pear-cut blue sapphire of over 25 carats, or with a 56-carat paraiba tourmaline. In short, art walks with the legs of the imagination, but looks with the eyes of luxury gems.