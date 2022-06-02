









Sculptor, artist, creator: define it as you like, but Iwona Tamborska, from Poland, is certainly not one of the many jewelry designers. Although she creates jewelry. They are, however, different objects, more like sculptures. She is keen to underline this aspect: her brand is called Rękami Stworzone, words that in Polish mean Created by hands. More precisely, she adds in her bio about her that she does not consider herself a jewelry maker, but more as a storyteller, with the difference that these tales are translated into silver and precious stones.



Stories that can be short, bittersweet fairy tales, which often have a hint of nostalgia for the passing of life and its meaning. But she, she adds, they have one thing in common: they are not just jewels. They are unique pieces created at the request of a client or forged in the Iwona workshop. With her work by her the Polish artist she was a finalist of the Saul Bell Design Award, after being invited to China, Australia, United Kingdom, France and Switzerland, at the 2022 edition of GemGèneve.













