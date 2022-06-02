vetrina — June 2, 2022 at 5:00 am

The sculpture jewels of Iwona Tamborska




Sculptor, artist, creator: define it as you like, but Iwona Tamborska, from Poland, is certainly not one of the many jewelry designers. Although she creates jewelry. They are, however, different objects, more like sculptures. She is keen to underline this aspect: her brand is called Rękami Stworzone, words that in Polish mean Created by hands. More precisely, she adds in her bio about her that she does not consider herself a jewelry maker, but more as a storyteller, with the difference that these tales are translated into silver and precious stones.

Iwona Tamborska. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Stories that can be short, bittersweet fairy tales, which often have a hint of nostalgia for the passing of life and its meaning. But she, she adds, they have one thing in common: they are not just jewels. They are unique pieces created at the request of a client or forged in the Iwona workshop. With her work by her the Polish artist she was a finalist of the Saul Bell Design Award, after being invited to China, Australia, United Kingdom, France and Switzerland, at the 2022 edition of GemGèneve.
Anello a forma di castello con ametista. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale in argento che ricorda gioielli ripescati dal relitto di una nave
Anello Iris in argento con ametista
Spilla in argento con rubini
Pendente con ambra che ha insetti inclusi e opale dell'Etiopia
Pisces, spilla in argento ispirata al segno dei pesci con al centro un topazio, zaffiri
Virgo Mantis, in argento, oro, rubini, tsavorite, crisoprasio, opale
