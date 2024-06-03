There are 77 pieces in the high jewelery collection inspired by Chopard’s fairy tales. The Contes de Fées collection, presented at the Cannes Film Festival, is itself a fairy tale. After all, cinema is an animated fairy tale, a story that can take on different characters and nuances, but always remains an illusion in which adults and children are immersed. Whether broadcast on a large screen or reduced to the surface of a domestic television or, even worse, on the mini screen of a smartphone, cinema stories are great fairy tales that hypnotize millions of people.



In any case, Chopard high jewelery with the Red Carpet Collection designed by Caroline Scheufele is capable of telling many stories linked to nature. As in the case of the multicolored sautoir necklace inspired by the plant world. The pendant is a flower composed of rubellites, tsavorites and colored diamonds, with a rock crystal heart. Nine handmade titanium flowers bloom around it, each one unique, with petals set in pavé diamonds to match the color of the titanium.



Or the ring made with ethically sourced gold with two titanium frogs clinging to the stem of the jewel, with pear-shaped emeralds supporting a crown with rubellites, white and yellow diamonds. At the center of the composition is a round-cut rubellite weighing 17.7 carats.



In keeping with the title of the collection is the tiara with a small fairy with light mother-of-pearl wings, surrounded by stars and diamond drops. And even if you don’t believe in fairy tales, know that without the need for a spell the center of the jewel can be transformed into a brooch.