Out of 197 pieces for sale, 133 found a buyer, while 64 did not. A not exceptional result for Faraone Casa d’Aste in the sale dedicated to jewellery, watches and luxury goods, which however saw an average revaluation of 107% of the estimates in the catalog (it is not specified whether on the minimum or maximum estimates). The top lot of the sale was a Bulgari choker sold for 80,000 euros starting from an estimate of 26,000 euros. It is a choker signed Bulgari Monete collection, 1980s, with three rows of tubigas.

A platinum ring with a natural pearl was sold over the phone for 22,000 euros against the estimate of 4,000, while a shotgun set with diamonds by Lacloche valued at 1,600 euros was sold for 4,800. Among the watches, a rare Patek Philippe Nautellipse model, estimated at 10,000 euros, was sold for 28,000, followed by an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak model, in yellow gold, with an estimate of 25,000 and sold via telephone for 36,000.