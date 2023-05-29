The art of fine jewelery by Chopard

The Cannes Film Festival closed, the jewels remain. In the case of Chopard it is the classic Red Carpet collection, which is presented every year on the occasion of the film competition. Chopard has been an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival since 1998 and is also the luxury brand in charge of creating the Palme d’Or award for the winners. Award that Chopard has renewed this year: the palm is placed on a rock crystal block in the shape of an emerald-cut diamond, each one is a unique piece. The high jewelery collection is one that is not easily forgotten. The common thread chosen by the creative director and co-president of the Maison, Caroline Scheufele, is that of art.

But it is not a specific art, but creativity applied to the various forms in which it is expressed, such as literature, music, painting, sculpture, architecture and, of course, cinema. In all 76 pieces which, like the creative arts evoked, are completely different from each other. A common aspect, however, is the ethical nature of the materials used, from Fairmined certified 18-carat gold, to titanium (a novelty), up to the gems that come from ethically reliable sources.

Among the most impressive pieces are a ring with a pear-cut yellow diamond surrounded by brilliant-cut diamonds, a white gold bracelet-watch with diamonds and blue sapphires, a titanium ring with a paraiba tourmaline and emeralds, chandelier earrings with diamonds, at whimsical necklaces and tailored rings, each piece in the collection makes a unique statement, a necklace in colored titanium and tanzanites, the largest of which is pear-shaped and weighs more than 32 carats.