Anello con zaffiro giallo di oltre 127 carati sostenuto da un gruppo di sculture in oro in stile antico, che adornano il gambo con diamanti incastonati
Anello con zaffiro giallo di oltre 127 carati sostenuto da un gruppo di sculture in oro in stile antico, che adornano il gambo con diamanti incastonati

The art of fine jewelery by Chopard

The Cannes Film Festival closed, the jewels remain. In the case of Chopard it is the classic Red Carpet collection, which is presented every year on the occasion of the film competition. Chopard has been an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival since 1998 and is also the luxury brand in charge of creating the Palme d’Or award for the winners. Award that Chopard has renewed this year: the palm is placed on a rock crystal block in the shape of an emerald-cut diamond, each one is a unique piece. The high jewelery collection is one that is not easily forgotten. The common thread chosen by the creative director and co-president of the Maison, Caroline Scheufele, is that of art.

Anello in oro bianco e giallo Fairmined 18 carati, con incastonato un diamante giallo a forma di pera da 7,99 carati e diamanti bianchi
Ring in 18k Fairmined white and yellow gold, set with a 7.99 carat pear-shaped yellow diamond and white diamonds

But it is not a specific art, but creativity applied to the various forms in which it is expressed, such as literature, music, painting, sculpture, architecture and, of course, cinema. In all 76 pieces which, like the creative arts evoked, are completely different from each other. A common aspect, however, is the ethical nature of the materials used, from Fairmined certified 18-carat gold, to titanium (a novelty), up to the gems that come from ethically reliable sources.

Anello in titanio con tormalina paraiba taglio cuore di 15,98 carati e smeraldi
Titanium ring with a heart cut paraiba tourmaline of 15.98 carats and emeralds

Among the most impressive pieces are a ring with a pear-cut yellow diamond surrounded by brilliant-cut diamonds, a white gold bracelet-watch with diamonds and blue sapphires, a titanium ring with a paraiba tourmaline and emeralds, chandelier earrings with diamonds, at whimsical necklaces and tailored rings, each piece in the collection makes a unique statement, a necklace in colored titanium and tanzanites, the largest of which is pear-shaped and weighs more than 32 carats.

Collana in oro bianco Fairmined 18 carati e titanio, con zaffiri multicolori, rubini e diamanti incastonati
Necklace in 18K Fairmined white gold and titanium, set with multicolored sapphires, rubies and diamonds
Orecchini in oro bianco Fairmined 18 carati con diamanti taglio brillante e a pera
Earrings in 18K Fairmined white gold with brilliant cut diamonds and pear
Bracciale-orologio in oro bianco Fairmined 18 carati con diamanti e zaffiri blu
Watch-bracelet in 18K Fairmined white gold with diamonds and blue sapphires
Collana in titanio colorato e tanzaniti. Quella centrale a forma di pera pesa più di 32 carati
Necklace in colored titanium and tanzanites. The central pear-shaped one weighs more than 32 carats
La nuova Palma d'oro su cristallo di rocca
The new Palme d’Or on rock crystal

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

At Jck and Couture 130 Italian jewelery companies

Latest from alta gioielleria