Pandora in pink gold

If you love the shades of rose gold, but you have a limited budget, there are alternatives. Pandora, for example, presents several jewels with rose gold color in the Timeless line. They are all made, however, with a metal alloy that is simply plated in 14-karat rose gold, decorated with thin rows of pavé with small cubic zirconias. A solution that allows you to contain the cost. For example, the Pavé Band Double ring. It is hand finished and features two rows of pavé in the center and one row of pavé with slightly smaller stones facing out to each side, with a slightly rounded square profile. Price: 129 euros.

Also from the same line are the Cerchi Pavé Fascia Double earrings, made with the aforementioned 14-karat rose gold-plated metal alloy. They have a slightly rounded square profile front, decorated with two rows of pavé in the center and a row of slightly smaller stones on each side that create a three-dimensional effect. The back of each circle has a shiny surface. Price: 99 euros. The Pavé Fascia Double necklace is also made with the same mix and features a fixed curved bar with a slightly squared profile, as well as a double row of cubic zirconia. It is adjustable to two lengths. Price 149 euros.

