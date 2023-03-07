









Is it possible to create green jewels even if they are other colors? It is the path that more and more companies are taking, convinced and aware that the aspect of environmental impact is no longer secondary, even in the choice of who buys. Boccadamo, a company specialized in affordable bijoux based in Frosinone, has also decided to follow a green path. Pushing on a decisive turn towards sustainability is the owner of the company, Tonino Boccadamo, who claims attention to the green ahead of its time, that is, already present for several years. Now the company has decided to underline the stages of the journey that began in 2013, with the decision to invest in photovoltaic systems.

The panels were used to use clean energy and make production self-sufficient, limiting energy supplies and reducing carbon dioxide emissions during plant operation, with minimal environmental impact. Then, Boccadamo also decided to use recycled silver and bronze, choosing certified suppliers, companies of reference in the trade, recovery and refining of precious metals, which have accreditations and certifications obtained from the main national and international authorities, concerning product quality , process, attention to the environment and safety.

Gold and silver are materials that can be recycled indefinitely, without losing their quality. The use of recycled silver and bronze, underlines the company, for Boccadamo jewels involves a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, water consumption and other impacts on the environment, since the use of recycled metals requires a much lower amount of resources than those extracted. Furthermore, the percentage of extracted silver still used for Boccadamo creations comes from transparent extractive mines, which respect and protect workers’ rights and encourage responsible commercial practices. The Chain of Custody and Code of Practice (CoP) certifications of the Responsible Jewelery Council (RJC), held by Boccadamo suppliers, constitute a guarantee of the integrity of the products and materials used, allowing the company to know the complete history of how they have been sourced, tracked and processed, from mine to retail. Finally, the crystals and semi-precious stones used do not contain lead and are all certified nickel free.













