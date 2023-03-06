Specchio in argento disegnato da Elsa Peretti
Specchio in argento disegnato da Elsa Peretti

Tiffany & Co. joins forces with Moda Operandi




Tiffany & Co. teams up with Moda Operandi, the online shopping site specializing in clothing and jewelry. Not only. The New York giant that is part of the Lvmh group involves Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder and chief brand officer of Moda Operandi, who becomes artistic director of the Tiffany Home collection. It’s not about jewelry, although in the category Tiffany also includes many silver items and products created by a designer famous for her jewelry, like Elsa Peretti.

Caraffa in argento disegnata da Elsa Peretti
Caraffa in argento disegnata da Elsa Peretti

Tiffany Home includes products such as bar accessories, cocktail glasses, glasses, ice and champagne buckets, bowls, cutlery, serving dishes and trays, decorative boxes, frames, writing instruments.

We are thrilled to see Lauren Santo Domingo infuse our hers Home collection with hers signature hers style. Lauren is no stranger to luxury and we believe she will bring her flawless gaze and her elegance into this premier Tiffany category.
Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communications at Tiffany

Alexandre Arnault. Stefanie Keenan e Jon Kopaloff/ Getty Images per Tiffany & Co
Alexandre Arnault. Stefanie Keenan e Jon Kopaloff/ Getty Images per Tiffany & Co

The surprising decision to collaborate with Moda Operandi comes in conjunction with the reopening of the Tiffany 57th Street and Fifth Avenue flagship store in April. A selection of products will also be available on ModaOperandi.com.

Tiffany & Co. has played an important role in the milestones of my life and I am honored to work with such an iconic brand. I look forward to collaborating with the creative teams to bring fresh vision to the home collections while honoring Tiffany’s rich history.
Lauren Santo Domingo

Bracciali della collezione Rock'n Roll in oro rosa, giallo e bianco con zaffiri blu, rubini, smeraldi e diamanti, con corallo, turchese e onice
Dettaglio della produzione Boccadamo
