Anna Maccieri Rossi by night and by day




There are refined watches that provide the Day & Night display, so as to immediately distinguish the phases of the day. Anna Maccieri Rossi spent many years dealing with luxury watches, the dark side of the Force (let’s joke) before moving on to jewelry. Perhaps it is the memories of the years behind that inspired the new Night & Day collection, which she presented at the Couture in Las Vegas. It is a line of jewels that keeps intact the style and technique adopted by the designer, who not surprisingly uses details that are part of the watchmaking tradition, starting with the dials.

Collana Night & Day, in oro, turchese, madreperla
Collana Night & Day, in oro, turchese, madreperla

The Night & Day collection features two different colors, with a preference for blue and light blue to indicate the night, while for the day side the shades become more lively. Reversible jewels that can be worn on one side or the other, in tune with the hours of the day or more simply with your mood. Alongside gold, the designer uses materials such as mother of pearl, turquoise, pink jade, lapis lazuli, aventurine, malachite, tiger’s eye for rings, necklaces, pendants.
Anello in oro 14 carati con cuore in labradorite
Anello in oro 14 carati con cuore in labradorite

Anna Maccieri Rossi. Copyright: gioielli.com
Anello con madreperla dipinta a mano, foglia oro e turchese
Anello con madreperla dipinta a mano, foglia oro e turchese

Anello regolabile in oro con disco di madreperla dipinto a mano
Anello regolabile in oro con disco di madreperla dipinto a mano

Collana in oro con pietre dure e pendente removibile e reversibile
Collana in oro con pietre dure e pendente removibile e reversibile

Catena Francesca in oro 18 carati
Catena Francesca in oro 18 carati







