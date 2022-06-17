









There are refined watches that provide the Day & Night display, so as to immediately distinguish the phases of the day. Anna Maccieri Rossi spent many years dealing with luxury watches, the dark side of the Force (let’s joke) before moving on to jewelry. Perhaps it is the memories of the years behind that inspired the new Night & Day collection, which she presented at the Couture in Las Vegas. It is a line of jewels that keeps intact the style and technique adopted by the designer, who not surprisingly uses details that are part of the watchmaking tradition, starting with the dials.



The Night & Day collection features two different colors, with a preference for blue and light blue to indicate the night, while for the day side the shades become more lively. Reversible jewels that can be worn on one side or the other, in tune with the hours of the day or more simply with your mood. Alongside gold, the designer uses materials such as mother of pearl, turquoise, pink jade, lapis lazuli, aventurine, malachite, tiger’s eye for rings, necklaces, pendants.