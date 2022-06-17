









Pandora and Disney are the stars of a film that has lasted for several years. The jewels of the Danish brand use the most famous characters or, as in this case, are linked to the promotion of the new Pixar film, a brand of the American group. In fact, a film centered on the character of Buzz Lightyear has arrived on the screens, the toy robot who made his debut back in 1995 in Toy Story. They look like jewels made especially for the youngest: the collection also uses enamel that glows in the dark, like the decals often found in children’s bedrooms.



The jewelry, in silver, with hand-painted enamel details, also includes other characters from animated films, such as the fish Dory, the robot Wall · E, the mouse Remy or the monster Sulley. The glow-in-the-dark enamel, on the other hand, is used for the sphere that holds the Gioia charm, a character from the movie Inside Out.