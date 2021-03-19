asta, news — March 19, 2021 at 5:00 am

All jewels by Michele della Valle was sold by Christie’s


It is not often that a jewelry auction sale is 100% successful. It happened with the online sale of jewels by a single author: Michele della Valle. The auction organized by Christie’s entitled Colorful Whimsy: Jewels by Michele della Valle, in fact, reached a total of 799,125 dollars for the 65 pieces on sale, with 100% sold by lot, 100% sold by value, and 193% awarded above the lowest starting estimate.

The top lot of the sale was a pair of lemon-shaped earrings with yellow sapphires, tsavorites and diamonds, which sold for $ 75,000, versus the low starting estimate of $ 7,000.

We are delighted with the results received for this special online auction dedicated to one of the most vibrant names in jewelry—Michele della Valle. With a background in opera and the arts, della Valle’s aptitude for creative output knows no bounds. For decades, della Valle has delighted jewelry collectors and fans alike with his bold and colorful creations. His unexpected and whimsical creations offered in our sale were met with enthusiasm from Christie’s clients around the world.
Caroline Ervin, Christie’s Jewels specialist

