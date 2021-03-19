In Kenya a forest with leBebé



The leBebé jewelry brand confirms its collaboration with Treedom, the first web platform created to plant trees at a distance, and announces the creation of a forest in Kenya made up of 200 trees. The partnership kicked off in 2019, with the first leBebé forest located in Cameroon: 200 cocoa plants have been planted in the area, which is an additional source of income for the communities in the area.



Our sustainable development project is growing every year: we have so far donated a total of 400 trees, creating two leBebé forests, one in Cameroon and the other in Kenya, with the aim of helping the rural areas of the world more in difficulties and to promote an increasingly sustainable lifestyle. For this second phase, we have chosen Kenya because in this territory it is possible to develop small-scale agro-forestry projects involving groups of women, thus supporting their emancipation and independence: leBebé gioielli is aimed, in fact, at a female audience and we believe it is our duty to develop projects and partnerships that aim to help and support women, wherever they are in the world. In the leBebé forest of Kenya we have decided to plant fruit trees, so that the farmers, in addition to being involved in the management and care of the new plants, can also obtain sustenance for their families.

Andrea Pennacchioni, Marketing & Sales Director for leBebé jewels



Treedom is partner of leBebé jewels to realize the corporate social responsibility project: thanks to the planting of the two forests, in addition to the benefits for local communities, an absorption of about 77,000 kg of CO2 from the atmosphere is expected, contributing to the protection of biodiversity entire planet.















