It’s not the most expensive diamond of all time, but The Eden Rose, a 10.20-carat fancy deep pink diamond, was still purchased at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction for $13.3 million, or 1.3 million of dollars per carat. A price that exceeded the pre-sale estimate of between 9 and 12 million dollars. In short, a pink diamond always attracts the attention of enthusiasts and investors. The diamond in question takes its name from the symbol of unconditional love: The Eden Rose has a round brilliant cut, and is internally flawless. The diamond is set in an 18k white gold ring with 18k rose gold prongs and is surrounded by a halo of brilliant-cut and marquise-cut white diamonds weighing between 0.73 and 3.11 carats. According to Christie’s, the diamond is the most significant with this type of characteristic to be auctioned in more than a decade.



Aside from The Eden Rose, Christie’s New York auction totaled $44.4 million, with 90% of the 144 lots offered finding buyers. The lion’s share went to diamonds, which were the most requested of four of the first five lots. But the second highest selling lot after the pink diamond was a platinum and diamond pendant necklace with an 84.05-carat modified brilliant-cut fancy intense yellow diamond, purchased for $2.2 million.



A platinum ring set with a 2-carat fancy vivid blue heart-shaped diamond surrounded by halos of yellow and white diamonds sold for 2.1 million, in line with estimates, while coming in fourth place in value a set of three yellow diamonds, weighing 40.56 carats, 40.38 carats and 26.63 carats, sold for 1.7 million. Among the top five also a pair of pendant earrings with oval brilliant-cut I-color diamonds weighing 23.20 and 23.05 carats and set in platinum and 18-carat white gold, sold for 1.4 million dollars.