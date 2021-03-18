Brosway’s bijoux focuses on Chile



Bros Manifatture, a group that controls the Brosway, S’Agapò, Rosato and Pianegonda brands, expands beyond the Italian borders. The Brosway brand, in fact, has inaugurated a store in the Mall Plaza Egana, located in the capital of Chile, Santiago, and one in the Mall Plaza Vespucio, in La Florida. The outlets are located in two large shopping centers. Brosway jewels are presented through the new retail format with dynamic volumes that increase the interaction between customer and product, using protruding drawers and raised display cases. The shades range from warm white to beige with fabric elements, great brightness, refined lines and materials, hallmarks of the brand’s universe.



Brosway creations are already popular in South America, especially with the best sellers Chakra and Très Jolie for women and the new Ink for men. In the last year, the Italian fashion brand has recorded a strong increase in foreign sales, managed through the direct branch in Miami. The brand is already widespread and appreciated also in the US, where on February 1st it opened the second store at the Aventura Mall Biscayne Boulevard, in Miami, in fifth place among the most important shopping centers in the States.

















