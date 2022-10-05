









Get luxury without making your wallet angry. A dream, perhaps. But this is also what the so-called fashion jewelry proposes, that is, those bijoux signed by large fashion houses that do not want to compete with high jewelry but, rather, become a complement to their choices in terms of clothing. Michael Kors is one of these brands. The American brand has long chosen Fossil to create its accessible jewelry collections, that is not too expensive, which focuses more on the enhancement of the brand rather than on the materials with which rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings are made.



Also for the autumn of 2022 Michael Kors uses this formula: appearing is better than being. The proposed jewels are also this time characterized by the letters M and K, the initials of the designer's name. The letters become, as it was for Louis Vuitton, themselves a recurring graphic motif, to become an element of the jewels, made of polished brass with the addition of white cubic zirconia.
















