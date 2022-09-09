









Five days dedicated to jewelry. Vicenzaoro September is the most important event of the year in Italy, and beyond, because it is a prelude to the hottest season (at least from a shopping point of view). The Vicenza fair organized by Ieg is scheduled from 9 September (Friday) to 13 September (Tuesday). And, even if the post-pandemic period just ended for the sector’s business has been satisfactory, the impact that the war in Ukraine will have and the consequent increase in energy costs on the jewelry industry has to be verified. Moreover, a large part has given up on the problematic Russian market.

As an encouragement, Italian Exhibition Group recalls the sector data relating to Italy: in the first five months of 2022, manufacturers of finished jewelery or components recorded an export growth in value of 36.5%, just under 4 billion euros. euro, about 1 billion more than in the same period last year (the estimate is from the Confindustria Moda Study Center based on Istat data for Federorafi).

At Vicenzaoro September the thousand exhibiting brands hope that the positive wind will continue to blow in the sails of sales, because the companies are close to the levels of 2019, but have not yet reached them. In any case, 35% of buyers from 28 foreign countries, Turkey, Germany, Spain the most represented, are present at the fair. And, other good news, China and Hong Kong, India and Thailand, for Asia are also returning to Vicenza. In all, 400 buyers were hosted, from over 70 countries, thanks to the support of about forty Ice offices around the world. Also present are all the acronyms of the various associations, which also organize a series of meetings of which we have already written in the article on the program, which you can find here.











