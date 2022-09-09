









The jewels, together with clothes with less and less fabric, are also for 2022 the protagonists of the Venice festival. The Venice International Film Festival, number 79 in history, is one of the world events that offers greater visibility. It is therefore logical that the actresses try to show their best, helped by the great jewelery houses that lend their jewels to sparkle on the red carpet. The photographers present therefore have the function of focusing on the images that will travel around the world. Here are some of the jewels seen on the Lido, the island of Venice that hosts the screenings of the competing films.

Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk participated wearing Messika high jewelery. The Parisian Maison supplied a diamond necklace and a pendant ring. Also by Messika are the jewels of the American actress Camilla Mendes, with Pear Appeal earrings and the Diamond Magnet 2 ring, from the Magnetic Attraction High Jewelry collection. The Belgian model Rose Bertram chose, instead, Wild Moon High Jewelry earrings and ring and the double Miss Milla ring. DI Messika also the asymmetrical High Jewelry Illusionnistes earrings, from the Voltige High Jewelry collection for the Italian actress Matilde Gioli. The French brand was among the most representative., He also convinced the Italian actress Anna Foglietta, with High Jewelry Kashmir earrings, mixed with the Desert Bloom ring, as well as the British actress Charithra Chandran, with the Solena Maya earrings from the collection High Jewelry by Messika.

But it’s not just high jewelery that shines: two Italian actresses Aurora Ruffino and Valeria Angione wore Pandora jewelry from the Timeless and Signature collections. And while Federica Panicucci, Italian TV presenter, chose Damiani’s Emozioni collection, entertainer Camilla Boniardi opted for the set of Salvini’s Magia collection.

High jewelry, on the other hand, with another Italian brand, Leo Pizzo. They wore the jewels of the Maison of Valenza Nilufar Addati, with earrings and ring in white gold and diamonds from the Diva Collection, and Ludovica Pagani, with a set of rings, earrings, necklace, bracelets in white gold and diamonds from the Flora Collection.

Always top of the range with Pasquale Bruni: the Italian actress Aurora Giovinazzo and Filipino model Kelsey Merit chose the jewels designed by Eugenia Bruni. And always by Pasquale Bruni are the jewels worn by Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, the Italian singer Nina Zilli and the fashion guru Anna Dello Russo.











