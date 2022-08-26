







There are just a few days left for the opening of the new edition of Vicenzaoro September (9-13 September), a strategic appointment for jewelry brands, which are preparing for the hottest season of sales. Vicenzaoro September, according to the organizing company IEG, seems to have the conditions to hit the target. The brands represented by the companies present at the fair are over a thousand, including those of the parallel VO Vintage (9-11 September, dedicated to vintage jewelry and watches). Alongside the brands and their collections, the presence of leading exponents of the jewelry world is also expected, such as Guido Grassi Damiani, president of the homonymous Group and of the Ethics Committee of Assogemme, Julien Stervinou, Head of Sustainable Innovation Lab for Watches & Jewelry by Kering, Iris Van der Veken, executive director of the Watch & Jewelery Initiative, Lynn Yeager, signature of Vogue USA and the New York Times, up to Marianne Fisher and Ida Faerber, who represent the fourth generation of two global brands of the antique and vintage jewelry. Which, by the way, are the ones who organize GemGèneve.



On the afternoon of Friday 9 September, Jerome Favier, CEO of the Damiani Group, will offer an overview of the challenges of the market and the strategic choices that will mark the future development of the maison. And the day after Guido Grassi Damiani, on the Vicenzaoro agenda, will participate in the Assogemme talk entitled Vero è bello. The importance and value of natural diamonds for Italian jewelry, with the introduction of the president of the Paolo Cesari Association and the president of Federorafi Claudia Piaserico.The cultural enrichment program organized by Ieg also includes the interventions of Stefania Trenti, Head of Industry Research of the Intesa Sanpaolo Studies and Research Department, and Augusto Ungarelli, president of Vendorafa Lombardi and past president of the Club degli Orafi Italia on the state of the art of the goldsmith sector. -Italian jeweler. In the talk of the inaugural day, Friday 9 September, the Italian goldsmith sector, a complex and uncertain scenario organized in collaboration with the Club degli Orafi Italia, will be the results of the sector research carried out by the Intesa Sanpaolo Study Center.The gold and jewelery industry is also at the center of Chromaverse on Saturday 10 September. How the Metaverse and NFTs are effecting Consumers and the Jewelery sector, Trendvison Jewelery + Forecasting event conducted by Paola De Luca, creative director and co-founder with Ieg, on the occasion of the preview presentation of the new Trendbook 2024+. Among the guests Rebecca Forster, president of Hearts on Fire, Angie Marei, founder & fine jewelry designer of Marei New York, Anna Adriani, marketing director of Fondaco dei Tedeschi by DFS in Venice, Naman Sidharth, co-founder of NFJ Labs, and the return to Vicenzaoro of Lynn Yeager, contributor to Vogue USA and the New York Times.

A new paradigm for marketing diamond jewelery: shifting the focus from men to women is scheduled for Sunday 11 September, the first of the two seminars held by Cibjo, the World Jewelery Confederation. It will focus on the new social roles that women also claim in the purchase of jewels and precious, with the introduction of the president Gaetano Cavalieri and the interventions of Julien Stervinou, Head of Sustainable Innovation Lab for Watches & Jewelry of Kering, Mina El Hadraoui, director of Natural Diamond Council France, journalist Bérengère Treussard of Like AB, and moderators Edward Johnson (Edward Johnson Consulting) and Elle Hill (Hill & Co). The second event, also on Sunday, is Developing a global approach to jewelery supply chain regulation, on the opportunities for regulating the goldsmith-jewelery supply chain on a global scale. Speakers include Iris Van der Veken, executive director of the Watch & Jewelery Initiative, Tiffany Steven, president and CEO of Jewelers’ Vigilance Committee USA, Sara Yood, Deputy General Counsel of the Jewelers Vigilance Committee USA and John Mulligan, Market Relations & Climate Change Lead by World Gold Council.On Sunday 11 September Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, and Gaetano Cavalieri, president of Cibjo who sponsors the initiative together with the Italian Exhibition Group, will present the new edition of the HRD Design Awards, whose award ceremony will be hosted in Vicenzaoro January 2023, through ideas creative to improve the sector developed by three young talents, finalists of past editions of the competition.The iconic value of precious items told by those who have three generations of research and trade of unique pieces behind them, which are the very history of the jewel. Saturday 10 September, Marianne Fisher at the helm of the Geneva-based Paul Fisher, and Ida Faerber of Faerber Collection, who will talk with Amanda Triossi, jewelery historian, author and curator, and Marie-Cécile Cisamolo, Director Jewelry Specialist at Sotheby’s, in the talk Vintage and antique jewelry: among past and modernity, edited and moderated by Donatella Zappieri, jewelry business consultant.











