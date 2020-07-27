Cicada, hidden queen of New York











The highly reserved Maison Cicada, from New York: high jewelery, exclusive pieces, maximum discretion ♦ ︎

The cicada is not seen, it is hidden, yet all have heard the sound. He was inspired by this insect one of the most exclusive jewelers (and a bit mysterious) of New York, Arsavir Zarokyan, when he founded his Cicada Jewelry. His pieces are of the highest quality, aimed at a very select audience. Yet, curiously, the history of this jeweler from Armenian origins began in Istanbul’s bazaar, where at age 14 he worked in the jewelery shop of the family (there is still, apparently).



He soon learned, in short, to buy and sell stones, observe the work of artisans of the bazaar. With time, Zarokyan opened his own workshop with expert setter Aras Tirtirian, who is still his partner. Until, in 1998, Arsavir decided to move to New York with her daughter, Melissa, which since 2005 has become the designers of the Maison. Only in the US, perhaps, you can scale the success so quickly. Proposals for Cicada Jewelry jewels are inspired by classic luxury, with large stones, vaguely daring combinations, in particular in Art Nouveau or Art Deco style. But there are also imaginative creations like the pendant that holds a chick and a broken egg. Or the jewelry inspired precisely the cicadas: he has designed with this shape about 3000.















