









What distinguishes a high jewelry collection from another? The design, the stones used, the style of those who conceived it. Agree. But there is more. A jewel is unmistakable only if, alongside the opulence of its elements, materials and gems, it also retains its own spirit, something more that determines its charm. As in the case of the 125 pieces of high jewelery presented by Louis Vuitton in a collection called Spirit. It is the fourth creation with the Maison of the Lvmh group of Francesca Amfitheatrof, the most cosmopolitan creative director of the globe (American father of Russian origin, Italian mother, born in Japan, studied in London and worked in New York, and now in Paris) .



The spirit in question, the one born with Monsieur Louis Vuitton’s first-class suitcases, is the classic flower monogram, which occurs together with the initials LV in the French brand’s jewels. But, unlike other big names in fashion and jewelry, in this case it is perfectly integrated into the jewelry. For example, a new diamond cut with the shape of the monogram flower has been introduced and patented. Spirit is also the largest collection of fine jewelry ever created by the Maison, which in total required some 40,000 hours of work. Another feature of the collection is that it includes many decomposable jewels.Spirit is high jewelery, with unique pieces and stones. Like the Art Nouveau necklace with lots of diamonds and, above all, a royal blue sapphire from Sri Lanka weighing 18.08 carats. For this necklace Francesca Amfitheatrof used a diamond mosaic together with a hinge mechanism like that of the trunks, together with emeralds from Colombia, with an 8.90 carat gemstone, and a 2.60 carat D VVS1 diamond in the characteristic Monogram Flower cut.The Grace necklace has a double V design. It was crafted from custom cut baguette diamonds, with round diamonds curving in a soft wave on white gold. And most importantly, a huge 65.26-carat tsavorite hangs from the necklace. The stone is also a detachable pendant. The necklace took 2,000 hours of work and is accompanied by rings with the same materials and the same style.Among the exceptional gems in the collection there is also a Mozambican ruby ​​of over 10 carats, with an intense red hue with an unusual emerald cut. It is applied, together with others, to a necklace and can be detached and then applied to a diamond ring, which in turn can be broken down and added to the necklace. In short, a very precious game.











