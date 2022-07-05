









Together with Vicenzaoro, vintage jewels and watches are back. The Vo Vintage event, first introduced in January 2020, just before the outbreak of the pandemic, takes place in parallel in Vicenzaoro. It is housed on the first floor of the Vicenza Fair, in the foyer, and provides the possibility of access for the public, while Vicenzaoro is reserved for professional users. The new edition of Vo Vintage is scheduled for three days in September (9-11), while Vicenzaoro will continue two more days (9-13). The attendance of the first three editions (this is the fourth) was encouraging and the organizer of Vicenzaoro and Vo, that is Ieg, decided to insist on this path.



Also in the September 2022 edition there will be retailers, but also watch collectors such as Sandro Fratini, with his son Giulio, and Auro Montanari, watchmaking opinion leaders such as Bruno Bergamaschi (aka Giorgione), experts in the technique and watchmaking history such as Ugo Pancani of the Geneva-based FHH (Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie) and the master watchmaker Luca Soprana. Among the exhibitors, Ieg signals the entry of new dealers such as Robert Maron Watches and Andrea Foffi with Hipster, and confirmations such as Lucas Relogios and Lo Time by Luigi Loiero for watchmaking. And, on the jewelery front, by Ela Antichità, Karma Pearls Limited, Montegrandi, F&F by Francesco Pontillo, Barbara Bassi and Art Decò Bijoux for period jewelery and high vintage jewelery. VO Vintage has selected some independent high-end contemporary watchmaking brands from Ahci (Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants).For timepiece enthusiasts, on the other hand, an exhibition is planned: Magister Speedmaster Exhibition. Birth and evolution of an Icon, promoted with the contribution of Andrea Foffi, owner of Vintage Watches and Cars, with 15 specimens from his private collection representing the history of the Speedmaster: from its debut in 1943 with movement designed by Albert Piguet and which has remained an evergreen to this day. In addition to the exhibition, events related to the world of watches are scheduled.