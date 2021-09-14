









The couple Tiffany, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, protagonists of the About Love advertising campaign, are now also a video. On YouTube, in fact, appeared the film made by Emmanuel Adjei, a Ghanaian-Dutch director who was previously co-director and creative collaborator of Black Is King, a musical film with Beyoncé. Now, for Tiffany, the couple sings a classic: Moon River, a song made famous by the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961). Instead of Haudrey Hepburn, the American singer is at Tiffany’s, while the partner watches an old film and then shoots Beyoncé with an old super 8 camera.

Should it be added that Beyoncé wears an assortment of Tiffany fine jewelry, including the famous Tiffany Diamond? The Tiffany diamond is considered to be among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century and symbolizes the brand’s rich heritage. Other icons of the house, including Jean Schlumberger’s designer jewelry and the Tiffany T collection, are also featured in the film.



Most notably, Jay-Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, which Tiffany craftsmen have reinvented as a one-of-a-kind pair of cufflinks. Jean Schlumberger was best known for dressing the high society elite in the 1960s and 1970s with a timeless style. And the video, in fact, between music and image recalls an atmosphere of that era, if we do not consider the hair of Shawn Corey Carter, aka Jay-Z.

The video was made in another icon, but one of architecture: the Orum House in Los Angeles, a building designed by architect Zoltan Pali: it is a three-level house of 18,800 feet, overlooking the surrounding landscape of Bel Air and was personally selected by the Carters for the film. Did you like the movie? Then you will be pleased to know that more videos are coming later this year, created by directors Dikayl Rimmasch and Derek Milton.

