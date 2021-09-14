









“A paperclip embodies a simple concept, that of a union that preserves individuality,” says Massimo Gismondi, mind and soul of the Genoese jewelry maison of the same name, while describing the new Clip collection. Gismondi 1754, which, as its name suggests, has a long tradition behind it, but is not devoted to the simple replication of tradition. The company, on the other hand, prefers innovation and dynamism and not only for the creation of its jewels, but also in business management, as evidenced by the listing on the Aim list of the Italian Stock Exchange.



The Clip collection, which elaborates the shape of the paper clip, includes both aspects of the Maison: work and innovation, which go hand in hand with the creativity applied to jewelery. Keeping different elements together, the task of a clip, is transformed into bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings. The jewels are made of pink or white gold, enriched with diamonds and precious stones, such as pink and blue sapphires.The collection also includes two pieces of high jewelery: a necklace and a pair of earrings with a cascade of white and fancy brilliant-cut and pear-cut diamonds. Moreover, as is now in the trend of jewelry, the collection is also declined in a bracelet and ring in black gold with white diamonds, dedicated to the male world.