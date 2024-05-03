Pharrell Williams, American singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer and stylist, signs the new Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection. The name titan has a reference to ancient Greek mythology. But the figures of the titans actually have little to do with it, because the design instead refers to the trident of Poseidon (Neptune for the ancient Romans), divinity of the abyss and expression of energy, power and strength. In fact, the jewels seem aimed at a male audience. The design uses a uniquely shaped mesh, combining classic rings with pointed studs.



We are thrilled to unveil Pharrell’s inaugural collection for Tiffany. The Tiffany Titan collection by Pharrell Williams challenges design conventions in jewelry. It represents a balance between Pharrell’s creative vision and the original craftsmanship of Tiffany & Co. Each creation interprets Pharrell’s unique style and point of view.

Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product, Communications and Industrial, Tiffany & Co.



The collection includes punk style necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings. The jewels are available in yellow gold or titanium, also in versions with diamonds. Thanks to the innovative design of traditional diamond settings, the pavé pieces feature gems set upside down, with the surface defined as the pavilion visible. The use of titanium creates a contrast that creates a strong visual impact. Each model moves together with the wearer. The collection is available exclusively on Tiffany.com in the United States and at The Landmark in New York City. Worldwide in Tiffany & Co. stores and Tiffany.com starting June 2024.



I am very inspired by water, and the name of this Titan collection takes inspiration from Poseidon, ruler of the sea, King of Atlantis. And Atlantis is also the name of the community where I grew up in Virginia Beach. The details in all the jewels are highly sought after, the use of black titanium… is a physical manifestation of the beauty of blackness.

Pharrell Williams



